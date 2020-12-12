Close Menu
Atlanta Personal Injury Attorney
$2.3 Million Trailer Accident

Our client was rear ended by an 18 wheeler in Dekalb county. The collision caused client to suffer multiple disk herniations with degenerative issues.

$750 Thousand Hit and Run

As a vehicle was fleeing from the police, it resulted in a collision with our client. The impact caused our client’s vehicle to overturn and roll, and client was airlifted to the hospital. Driver...

$745 Thousand Personal Automotive

The defendant failed to yield and proceeded to make a left turn into a private driveway striking our client’s vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Client was required to undergo a back surgery.

$475 Thousand Personal Automotive

Our client was turning left at a green light when defendant failed to yield and continued through the intersection. Defendant struck client head on which caused our client to sustain severe injuries,...

About Durham law Group, P.C.

Atlanta Personal Injury Law Firm

If you’ve ever been in a car accident, and statistics show that we are all likely to be involved in at least one car accident during our lifetimes, then you know what a frightening experience it can be. If anyone was seriously hurt in the crash, the stress and trauma of the event are many times greater. What do you do in the chaos and confusion of the scene to protect your legal rights, and how do you proceed in the days after the crash to secure compensation for your medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, and other legal damages?

Help Is Available for Atlanta and Tampa Injury Victims

Durham Law Group is a personal injury law firm with offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Tampa, Florida, focused on helping injury victims secure a full measure of compensation from the parties responsible for causing the accident through their negligence. Our comprehensive Atlanta personal injury attorneys handles a wide range of injuries and accidents, including:

  • Car, truck and other motor vehicle accidents, including motorcycle crashes, bicycle crashes and pedestrian accidents
  • Premises liability cases, including slip and fall injuries and dog bites, when property owners don’t exercise reasonable care for the safety of their customers or the general public
  • Product liability matters involving injuries caused by defective products
  • Medical malpractice cases involving the negligence or incompetence of a doctor or hospital, with particular expertise in birth injuries and vaccination injuries
  • Workers’ compensation claims for employees who are injured on the job yet find their claims for compensation denied, delayed or terminated early without cause
  • Wrongful death matters when another’s negligence causes the tragic and preventable death of a loved one

The Right Law Firm to Get Results for You and Your Family

At Durham Law Group, P.C., you’ll find a diverse group of attorneys with trial experience from many different backgrounds, including the District Attorney’s office, the US Attorney’s office, and private practice. Our attorneys and staff work together to bring a wide breadth of experience to every case. With a solid record in the courtroom and a long string of successes, our lawyers are in a strong position to settle your claims for full value or try the case all the way to a jury verdict if needed. Personal injury lawyers who rarely go to trial can get pushed around by the insurance company giants and their large legal departments. Not so at Durham Law Group, P.C. We won’t sell you short but will do what it takes to achieve an outstanding result on your behalf. Give us a call; we’d be happy to talk to you and help you with your legal needs.

Civil Rights Attorneys Righting Civil Wrongs in Atlanta and Tampa

Maybe the only thing scarier than getting hurt in a violent car crash is having your civil rights violated by the police. Where can you turn when the people hurting or abusing you are the very ones sworn to protect you? Now more than ever it’s vital to stand up for your rights if you’ve been falsely imprisoned, unlawfully arrested or convicted, or subjected to unlawful search and seizure. If the police used excessive force in making an arrest or caused a death while your loved one was stopped on the street or in custody, our civil rights team will strike out relentlessly in search of justice and truth and to make sure victims and their families are compensated for the magnitude of harm inflicted on them.

Our Atlanta Injury Attorneys Are Here for You Whenever You Need Us

We know that accidents and injuries can happen any day of the week, at any time of the day or night. The steps you take immediately after an accident or injury are crucial to your claim, and Durham Law Group, P.C. is here to give you advice and make sure you get the care you need in a timely manner. Call us anytime; our attorneys and staff are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We serve clients throughout the greater Atlanta metro and Tampa areas, and if you can’t travel to our offices, we are happy to come to you. We can also handle your case remotely through email, mail and telephone as necessary for health and safety.

We won’t charge you for your initial consultation, and if we take your case, we’ll never charge a fee until after we have been successful in recovering compensation for you. Our fees come out of a percentage of the recovery we obtain for you, so you never have to pay out of pocket, and you never have to worry about being able to afford the high-quality legal representation that your case deserves. Several of our staff members speak Spanish and are happy to assist you if your English is limited. Please give us a call to share your story and find out how we can help you. Call 404-845-3434 in Atlanta or 813-333-6250 in Tampa, or contact us online to schedule your free consultation. Our team is ready and eager to help you on your road to recovery.

Our Areas of Practice
Workers’ Compensation

If you get hurt on the job in Atlanta, Georgia worker’s compensation insurance should pay for all of your medical expenses. If you miss more than a week of work because of your injury, workers’ comp pays a portion of your wages while you are out. Other benefits are payable as well, including for permanent disability or workplace fatalities.

Animal Bites

According to a 2020 report by MoneyWise, Georgia ranks as the 11th worst state in the nation for dog bites, with 448 dog bite claims to insurers in one year, averaging $33,430 each and totaling $15 million. Any dog bite or animal attack, even if the physical injury is minor, can be terrifying and emotionally traumatizing. Tragically, severe physical injuries can and do often occur from dog bites, including...

Product Liability

When you buy a new product, whether it’s an appliance for your home, a tool for the garage, a toy for your baby, or an automobile, you expect that it has been designed and tested for safety and manufactured correctly. You have no reason to think otherwise and no way of knowing if it is defective – until something goes wrong. The power of knowing whether a product is designed and manufactured correctly...

Wrongful Death

It’s bad enough when a car or truck accident or medical negligence causes severe injury to a loved one, but when another’s negligence takes the life of a family member, the pain and loss are truly hard to bear. Georgia law allows certain family members to bring legal action against any party responsible for taking a life through negligence, recklessness, or an intentional or criminal act. Pursuant to...

Personal Injury

Durham Law Group, P.C. is an Atlanta personal injury law firm. If you’ve been hurt because of the negligent actions of a vehicle driver, property owner, pet owner, product manufacturer, doctor or hospital, we can help you hold the responsible party accountable for their misconduct and make sure they compensate you for the full measure of harm they have caused.

Truck Accidents

Nearly twenty different cargo carriers fly into and out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, including FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation and Amazon Air. Major U.S. interstates also crisscross the heart of Atlanta, including 75/85 and I-20. Added to the mix are the 285 Perimeter beltway looping the city and a spiderweb of state roads, routes, junctions and spurs, including the...

Medical Malpractice

Before you receive medical treatment, the doctor is supposed to get your informed consent to treat you. Informed consent means you’ve been told about both the risks and benefits of the proposed treatment, as well as the risks and benefits of alternatives, including the alternative of doing nothing. Medical treatment is not without risks, but if you believe the potential benefits outweigh the risks,...

Premises Liability

Premises liability refers to the duty property owners have to maintain a safe environment for the safety of people lawfully on their property. Department stores, grocery stores, restaurants, offices, parks and playgrounds, and even private residences all fall under premises liability law when a visitor is injured. The Atlanta premises liability attorneys at Durham Law Group are skilled and experienced in...

Slip and Fall

Slip and fall accidents can be embarrassing, especially when they happen in a public place. They can also be painful and debilitating, causing lasting or permanent injuries. Falls are also responsible for about 15% of accidental deaths in the workplace and are a leading cause of injury-related deaths, hospitalizations and ER visits for older adults in Georgia. Falls are also the number one cause of...

Auto Accidents

Auto accidents and injuries have been on the rise in Atlanta, including fatalities. Fulton and Dekalb counties saw 105,912 crashes in 2017, causing 1,509 suspected serious injuries, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in Georgia. By the same report, 238 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in 2018 in the two counties.

Civil Rights

The attorneys at the Durham Law Group work to represent individuals facing discrimination, due process violations, and harassment. Civil rights cases present many complicated legal issues. Our attorneys are dedicated to building legal strategies that serve to protect the rights of our clients.

Meet Our Team
Ronald J. Kurpiers II
Ronald J. Kurpiers II
Attorney since 1987
Bryce V. Durham
Bryce V. Durham
Attorney/Managing Principal

With 29 years of legal experience, Ron is an accomplished trial attorney who has tried hundreds of jury trials in both State and Federal Court. Ron started his career after law school where he was accepted into the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in September 1987. Ron chose instead to begin his legal career as an Assistant State Attorney in Northern Illinois from 1987 to 1989. In 1989, Ron accepted a position as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana and served in that position with the U.S. Department of Justice until January 1995 when he left to... Read More

Attorney Bryce Durham demonstrates seasoned professionalism and knowledge of personal injury through diligent care for his clients and in depth understanding of the legal system. He is driven and highly motivated to fight on behalf of those enduring personal injury. His clients come first, EVERY time. Bryce remains actively involved in his church, Hillside International Chapel and Truth Center, where he serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Read More

Are you ready to begin your journey towards
Life after personal injury? Contact Us Today!

